Police investigating northern Ontario death as homicide as victim identified

MAGNETAWAN, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say they are treating a recent death in northern Ontario as a homicide.

The OPP’s Almaguin Highlands Detachment is investigating after officers found a person dead Thursday morning in Magnetawan, a township about 60 kilometres northeast of Parry Sound.

Police have identified the deceased as 34-year-old Preston Daultrey of North Bay, Ont.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The OPP Forensic Identification Services is also assisting with the investigation, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2024.