Police investigating sudden deaths of three people in northeastern Ontario residence

November 14, 2022 at 4 h 01 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Police investigating sudden deaths of three people in northeastern Ontario residence

HUDSON, ONT. — Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of three people at a residence in the community of Hudson, in northeastern Ontario.

Provincial police say their Sioux Lookout detachment and Lac Seul Police Service responded to a call early Saturday afternoon reporting an unresponsive person at a residence.

Investigators say they found three unresponsive people when they arrived who were pronounced dead at the scene.

They say post-mortems will be performed later this week in Toronto to determine the cause of death.

Police have not identified the deceased, however they don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.

They are asking anyone with information to reach out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Beck nets three as Steelheads tip Frontenacs in OT

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Owen Beck's third goal of the game, scored at 2:59 of overtime, gave the Mississauga Steelheads a 4-3 Ontario…

Argonauts down Alouettes 34-27 to advance to Grey Cup game
Ontario News

Argonauts down Alouettes 34-27 to advance to Grey Cup game

TORONTO — It's taken five years but McLeod Bethel-Thompson and the Toronto Argonauts are returning to the Grey Cup. Bethel-Thompson…