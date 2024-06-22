Police lay charges in Vaughan shooting that killed two, including toddler

June 22, 2024 at 19 h 07 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Police lay charges in Vaughan shooting that killed two, including toddler

VAUGHAN, Ont. — A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges in a shooting north of Toronto that injured four people and killed two, including a two-year-old boy.

York Regional Police say they were called to a home in Vaughan, Ont., on Friday morning and found people inside who appeared to have been shot.

Police originally said one person was killed, but issued a release on Saturday saying both 40-year-old Thi Trang Do and two-year-old Marcus Vu have died.

They say the other two people injured in the shooting are in stable condition.

Police say the suspect, who hails from Toronto and is believed to have targeted the victims, is now facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, and police are asking anyone who has video footage shot in the area on Friday morning or other information on the case to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Police investigating after one dead, three injured in Vaughan, Ont., shooting
Ontario News

Police investigating after one dead, three injured in Vaughan, Ont., shooting

VAUGHAN, Ont. — York Regional Police say they are investigating after one person died and three people…

Six-year-old boy dies after being hit by school bus in Vaughan: police
Ontario News

Six-year-old boy dies after being hit by school bus in Vaughan: police

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a six-year-old boy has died after being hit by a school bus in Vaughan,…

Mississauga man arrested in U.S. for deadly 2022 shooting in Vaughan, Ont.
Ontario News

Mississauga man arrested in U.S. for deadly 2022 shooting in Vaughan, Ont.

TORONTO — A man who was wanted in connection with a 2022 shooting in Vaughan, Ont., that left two people…