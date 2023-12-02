Police lay murder charge after man goes missing in eastern Ontario

December 2, 2023
The Canadian Press
CENTRAL FRONTENAC, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police in eastern Ontario say they’ve laid a murder charge in a case that began as a missing person’s investigation last month. 

Provincial police say Kevin Camilleri was last seen near Sharbot Lake, Ont., on Nov. 9 and was reported missing a week later. 

They offered no details about what may have happened to Camilleri, but say they’ve arrested a 29-year-old in the case. 

The man from Central Frontenac Township is now facing one count of first-degree murder. 

Police say their investigation into the death is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2023. 

