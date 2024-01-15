Police lay murder charge in death of 82-year-old North Middlesex woman

January 14, 2024 at 23 h 44 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Police lay murder charge in death of 82-year-old North Middlesex woman

A 59-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of an 82-year-old woman in southwestern Ontario. 

Provincial police say they were called to a home in North Middlesex, about 18 kilometres west of London, at around 9 on Thursday evening and found the woman dead inside a home.

They provided no details about the cause of death, but have identified her as Maria Medeiros.

Police say the suspect in the case is now facing one count of second-degree murder.

Police did not offer any details on what, if any, relationship may have existed between the victim and the accused. 

Police are urging anyone with information on the case to come forward as they continue their investigation. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Mesar paces Rangers to 4-2 win over 67’s

KITCHENER, Ont. — Filip Mesar scored twice, Hunter Brzustewicz had three assists and the Kitchener Rangers beat the visiting Ottawa…

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Housing figures A…