Police lay murder charge in death of 82-year-old North Middlesex woman

A 59-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of an 82-year-old woman in southwestern Ontario.

Provincial police say they were called to a home in North Middlesex, about 18 kilometres west of London, at around 9 on Thursday evening and found the woman dead inside a home.

They provided no details about the cause of death, but have identified her as Maria Medeiros.

Police say the suspect in the case is now facing one count of second-degree murder.

Police did not offer any details on what, if any, relationship may have existed between the victim and the accused.

Police are urging anyone with information on the case to come forward as they continue their investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.