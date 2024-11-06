Police looking for suspects who allegedly stole butter from store in Brantford, Ont.

Police in Brantford, Ont., say they are looking for two men who allegedly left a grocery store with $1,200 worth of butter without paying.

It’s the latest in a string of what other investigators have called “large-scale” butter thefts in the province.

Brantford police say officers were called on Oct. 29 to a grocery store in the area of Lynden Road and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

They say security camera footage shows the suspects stealing a large amount of butter before they fled the scene in a white van.

Police have released photos of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police in Guelph, Ont., have also been investigating recent thefts of large quantities of butter from two grocery stores.

They allege two males separately entered a store in the city’s north end on Oct. 12 and placed multiple items in a cart – including three cases of butter worth more than $900 – before leaving through a receiving door.

Four days later, police say two males stole four cases of butter worth more than $950 from another Guelph store and left through an emergency exit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.