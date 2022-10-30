Police looking for two suspects in west end stabbing that sends teen to hospital

October 30, 2022 at 5 h 15 min
Lori Paris, The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.

Police were called to the Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street West just after 11 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the young victim, who was rushed to hospital.

Police say two suspects wearing all black were seen running from the area towards Queen Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2022.

