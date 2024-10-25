Police officer in southern Ontario faces nine discreditable conduct charges

October 25, 2024 at 19 h 54 min
The Canadian Press
INNISFIL, Ont. — The South Simcoe Police Service says a 15-year veteran of the force has been charged with nine counts of discreditable conduct, sparked by a sexual assault allegation.

Police say the investigation into the officer started in October 2023 after the Office of the Independent Police Review Director notified the force that it received a woman’s allegation against the officer.

The provincial Special Investigations Unit investigated and while it did not lay criminal charges, Simcoe police say further questions were raised about the constable’s conduct.

They say an outside police force was called in to investigate, and the officer was found to have breached the police code of conduct in interactions involving two complainants, who were both members of the public.

Police say the officer is on a leave of absence that began after the first allegation was made, but wouldn’t say when the incidents in question occurred.

They say the matter is before a police tribunal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.

