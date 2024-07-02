Police officers rescue dog found wandering on highway in Oakville, Ont.

July 2, 2024
The Canadian Press
OAKVILLE, Ont. —
Ontario Provincial Police say a dog was rescued after she was found wandering on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville, Ont., Tuesday morning.

They say the dog was found in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Third Line.

Police say the pup was enticed off the highway and into the officers’ cruiser with the help of treats.

Police say the dog was not injured.

It’s not clear how she ended up on the highway.

Police say the dog is now in the care of the Town of Oakville’s animal control team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.

