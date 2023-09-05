Police probe fatal late-night shooting in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say a man is dead after a late-night shooting in the city’s west end.

Police say officers responded at 11:49 p.m. to a shooting outside a residential address in Etobicoke, in the area of The Queensway and Park Lawn Road.

They say first responders tended to an injured man at the scene before he was sent to hospital.

Paramedics say he was transported in critical condition.

The man died in hospital and police say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

They did not immediately provide further details about the shooting or possible suspect information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2023.