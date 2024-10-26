Police, provincial watchdog probe deaths of three people in Huntsville, Ont.

October 26, 2024 at 19 h 18 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Police, provincial watchdog probe deaths of three people in Huntsville, Ont.

HUNTSVILLE, ONT. — Ontario’s police watchdog and the provincial force have both launched investigations following the deaths of two women and one man in Huntsville, Ont.

Both the Ontario Provincial Police and the Special Investigations Unit say officers were called to a local home at 9 p.m. on Friday after a man barricaded himself inside.

The SIU says the man told police he had harmed two family members and had unspecified weapons on hand.

The watchdog says the OPP deployed crisis negotiators to the home and made contact with the man by phone but when communication stopped, they sent a drone into the residence and found the three bodies inside.

The SIU says it has invoked its mandate to investigate the man’s death, as it handles cases involving police in which someone is killed or injured.

The OPP offered few details of its own ongoing investigation, citing the active SIU probe, but says there is no current threat to public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Randy Ambrosie to retire in 2025 after seven-plus years as CFL commissioner
Ontario News

Randy Ambrosie to retire in 2025 after seven-plus years as CFL commissioner

TORONTO — In November, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie will hand off the Grey Cup for the final time. Ambrosie…