Police release suspect photos in case of 37-year-old woman abducted over a year ago

February 16, 2023 — Changed at 14 h 40 min on February 16, 2023
The Canadian Press
Provincial police have released photos of three people suspected in the abduction of a 37-year-old woman from an Ontario town just over a year ago.

The OPP say the two males and one female in the photos are suspected of being involved in the abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri from a relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Jan. 12, 2022.

Investigators say three people dressed in police gear, though not actual uniforms, took Hajtamiri and loaded her into a white Lexus SUV before leaving the area.

Police are seeking help identifying the suspects, who they believe are living in the Greater Toronto Area, though the photos were taken in Quebec.

Police have also released a photo of one or “potentially” two people of interest who investigators say they would like to speak to as they may have information on the case, though they are not suspects.

The OPP issued a $100,000 reward on the one-year anniversary of Hajtamiri’s kidnapping for information leading to her whereabouts.

Police have previously said her ex-boyfriend has been charged in her disappearance as well as an alleged assault that took place weeks earlier, while they continue to look for the three people who abducted her.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.

