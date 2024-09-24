Police say 3 dead, 3 hurt in crash near Kitchener, Ont.

September 23, 2024 at 21 h 03 min
The Canadian Press
Police say 3 dead, 3 hurt in crash near Kitchener, Ont.

Police in Waterloo Region say they are investigating a crash that killed three people and injured three others.

Police say a Tesla and a Dodge Ram collided Monday morning in Wellesley Township near Kitchener, Ont.

They say the 25-year-old Tesla driver, along with two of the car’s occupants, were killed and one passenger was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old Dodge Ram driver and his passenger were also taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours as police investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash camera video footage is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Traffic Services Unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

