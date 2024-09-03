Police say a male is dead after shooting in northwest Toronto

September 3, 2024 at 3 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say a male is dead after a shooting in northwest Toronto on Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Black Creek Drive and Trethewey Drive around 7:45 p.m.

They say one male was found with injuries and life-saving measures were performed, but he was later declared dead at hospital.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene in a dark four-door sedan.

They have not provided a suspect description and have not released further details about the victim’s identity.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2024.

