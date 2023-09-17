Police say attack in Toronto’s Entertainment District sends four to hospital

TORONTO — Police say an attack in downtown Toronto’s Entertainment District has sent four people to hospital.

Toronto police were called to the area around Adelaide and Simcoe Streets shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found four injured victims.

Police say two people were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition with stab wounds but are now in stable condition.

The other two victims were assaulted and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No suspect details have been released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.