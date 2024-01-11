Police say man found dead in Toronto apartment was victim of homicide

TORONTO — Police say the death of a man found in an apartment in northwest Toronto last week has been deemed a homicide.

Investigators say they were called to a building in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area last Friday and found a man dead inside a unit.

They say he had injuries.

Police say an autopsy has since determined he died as a result of a homicide.

The man has been identified as 76-year-old Trevor Alphonse Campbell of Toronto.

Police are asking anyone with information about him and his activities around Jan. 5 to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2024.