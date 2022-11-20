Police say suspect charged in Brampton, Ont., high school shooting

The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police have charged a youth with attempted murder following a high school shooting northwest of Toronto.

Peel Regional police say the youth was arrested Saturday morning and then charged with attempted murder and failing to comply with a release order, but provided no other details.

Earlier in the day, police said an 18-year-old male student remained in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Jennifer Trimble said his condition had been upgraded from life-threatening injuries after the shooting outside a school Friday.

Police said at the time that the shooting occurred at a school parking lot around noon and was believed to be “a targeted incident.”

The Peel District School Board confirmed the shooting took place outside Castlebrooke Secondary School.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2022.

