Police searching for suspects after Buddhist temples robbed north of Toronto

September 7, 2023 at 19 h 01 min
The Canadian Press
Police are looking for multiple suspects after several Buddhist temples north of Toronto were robbed. 

York Regional Police say two suspects forced their way into a home associated with the Buddhist Prajna Temple in Markham, Ont., on July 21 and stole a large amount of Canadian and American cash.

Police say the suspects stole money and a safe from another Buddhist temple in Markham on Aug. 6 and Aug. 19.

They say the suspects made a failed attempt to rob a Buddhist temple in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Aug. 13, fleeing empty-handed when people inside called police.

Police say two suspects then asked for a blessing before they stole a safe containing a large amount of cash on Aug. 20 from the Buddhist Monastery in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

They also say four male suspects stole a large amount of Canadian and Chinese currency, along with a cell phone from the Cham Sham Temple in Markham.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.

