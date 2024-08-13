Police searching rural area after ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Markham, Ont., woman

The search for a Markham, Ont., woman who disappeared under “suspicious” circumstances last week continues in a rural area north of the city, police said Tuesday as they urged anyone with information to come forward.

York Regional Police said the search is focusing on an area surrounding a property on Vandorf Side Road in Stouffville, Ont., where 56-year-old real estate agent Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was scheduled to visit on the day she went missing.

Police said they don’t know if Mui actually attended that location, but they are looking for any evidence that could lead them to her.

“This is quite a big property, a rural property with a lot of different locations and there’s a pond in the back,” Const. Lisa Moskaluk told reporters at the scene. “So there’s lots of places to search and therefore we have to be as thorough as we can.”

The search team includes a canine unit and air support.

Mui has not been seen or heard from since last Friday, police have said.

Family members told officers Mui left her home in the area of Baycliffe Road and Warden Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday and last spoke to them at 11 a.m.

Mui’s vehicle, a white 2024 Mercedes-Benz SUV, was found in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue in Toronto on Friday afternoon.

“If you recognize her vehicle…. or if you have any information about her vehicle being here or her being here, then please reach out to us,” Moskaluk said.

She said part of the investigation is to determine why Mui’s vehicle ended up in Toronto.

Police said they don’t have any evidence yet to believe that foul play was involved, but it is worrying that a woman who spoke regularly with her family has been unreachable for days.

“The fact that it’s now been five days that she’s been missing is enough to cause concern for her family and for police,” Moskaluk said.

