Police seek man who allegedly stabbed dog in Toronto park

TORONTO — Police are seeking a man who allegedly stabbed a dog multiple times in a Toronto park.

Police say the incident took place near Yonge Street and Ramsden Park Road this afternoon.

They say the dog was on a walk with its owner at the time.

Police say the dog has several wounds and has been taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as six feet tall, wearing a black puffer jacket and jeans as well as a blue surgical mask.

Police say he was carrying two knives.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2025.