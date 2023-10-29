Police seek smuggling suspects after finding 36 firearms near Canada-U.S. border

October 28, 2023 at 23 h 23 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Police seek smuggling suspects after finding 36 firearms near Canada-U.S. border

PORT LAMBTON, Ont. — Police in southwestern Ontario say they are looking for two people of interest in a suspected weapons smuggling case after finding three dozen illegal firearms near the Canada-U.S. border.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report early Thursday morning of a suspected firearms smuggling operation after two people were seen travelling in a boat on the St. Clair River, which is located near the community of Port Lambton and runs along the border with Canada and the United States.

Police say they later located the 36 firearms but discovered the suspected smugglers had allegedly fled on foot.

Investigators did not provide details on where exactly the guns were found and say officers are also looking for the watercraft used by the suspects. 

OPP Det. Insp. Lee Fulford says illegal firearms pose a serious risk to public safety and are often used by organized crime groups, including street gangs, to commit violent crimes.

Police say anyone with information on the case should contact investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Two men taken to hospital following stabbing in downtown Toronto

TORONTO — Two people are being treated in hospital after an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto. Police…

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Ontario News

Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste.…