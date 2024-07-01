Police seek suspect, probe suspected hate crimes after two synagogues vandalized

June 30, 2024 at 22 h 26 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto police say they’re investigating a pair of suspected hate-motivated offences after two city synagogues were damaged early Sunday morning.

They allege a person, who they have yet to identify, threw rocks through the windows of one synagogue at around 3 a.m. before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

About half an hour later, police allege a stone was hurled through the window of another Jewish place of worship .

Police allege the same suspect is responsible for both attacks.

The suspect is described as between 5’7 and 5’9, wearing a light coloured jacket, and a black helmet with a visor.

Police say residents can expect to see an increased police presence near the synagogues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.

