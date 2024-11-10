Police shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries in Hamilton, Ont.

HAMILTON — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating what it calls a “police-involved shooting” that left a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries and a police officer with less serious wounds.

The Special Investigations Unit says Hamilton Police Service officers responded Saturday afternoon to a call from a resident of an apartment building in the Ainslie Wood West neighbourhood about a man “acting in a threatening manner” who was allegedly armed with a firearm.

In a news release, the watchdog says officers made their way to the fifth floor of the building and got involved in an altercation with the man.

The release Saturday says police exchanged gunfire with the man, which left him and an officer wounded.

In a social media post Saturday evening, the Hamilton Police Service says the man and the officer were taken to hospital, and the man’s injuries were potentially fatal.

The police watchdog says six investigators and two forensic investigators are assigned to the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024.