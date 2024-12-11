Police unravel alleged criminal network behind home invasions, drugs in Toronto area

Police say a yearlong investigation into an alleged Greater Toronto Area criminal network has ended with charges against 17 people.

York Regional Police say an investigation that began with an armed home invasion last Christmas Eve eventually unravelled a ring of alleged criminals planning home invasions and trafficking drugs.

Police say officers were called on Dec. 24, 2023, to a home in Vaughan where three masked suspects had allegedly broken into a home and held the family inside at gunpoint.

When officers arrived, one suspect was taken into custody and two others fled.

Working with police from Toronto and Peel Region, York police say they carried out a large investigation dubbed “Project Skyfall” that eventually arrested 17 suspects, including someone who had accessed Ministry of Transportation databanks for the benefit of the criminal network.

Police say officers carried out 48 search warrants during the investigation, recovering drugs and guns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.