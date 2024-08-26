Police urge suspect in deaths of two Toronto women to surrender

August 26, 2024 at 15 h 39 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Police urge suspect in deaths of two Toronto women to surrender

Toronto police are urging the suspect in the murders of two women who were found dead in a home last week to surrender.

Police say they are still searching for Joseph Ayala, 33, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

Police say they received a call on Friday for a well-being check at a house in Etobicoke and found the women.

They say the suspect and the women were related.

Ayala is described as five-foot-11, with a shaved head, and police say he is known to wear a cowboy hat, black cowboy boots and a jacket with tassels on the sleeve.

Police say anyone who sees him should call 911 and not approach him, as he is considered dangerous.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto police lay more charges in historic sexual assault investigation
Ontario News

Toronto police lay more charges in historic sexual assault investigation

TORONTO — Toronto police say they have laid additional charges in a historic sexual assault investigation. They…

Ontario News

Toronto police say man facing 101 charges related to auto fraud

TORONTO — Toronto Police say a 43-year-old man is facing 101 charges related to alleged auto fraud. They say they opened an investigation…

Toronto police inspector found guilty of misconduct after going to nephew’s crash
Ontario News

Toronto police inspector found guilty of misconduct after going to nephew’s crash

TORONTO — A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two counts of misconduct, after…