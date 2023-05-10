Police watchdog investigating after man fatally shot by Toronto police

May 10, 2023
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say a man who was armed with knife is dead after being shot by an officer in the city’s east end on Wednesday afternoon. 

Toronto police say the incident occurred around 12 p.m. near the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue. 

They say the man was taken to hospital after being shot. 

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, says it has opened a probe into the shooting. 

Toronto police say they cannot provide further information because the SIU mandate has been invoked. 

SIU says further details on the incident will be provided later.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023.

