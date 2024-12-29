Police watchdog investigating after man seriously injured during arrest in Toronto

TORONTO — Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating after Toronto police officers fired a gun and less lethal weapons during an arrest that sent a man to hospital with a serious injury.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers were called to an apartment in the city’s west end on Saturday morning after a man allegedly stabbed someone and threatened others with a staple gun.

The SIU says that when officers arrived at the scene, the 56-year-old suspect approached them with the staple gun.

The watchdog says an officer fired a sock round from a less lethal weapon, which struck the man, and other officers deployed numerous “conducted energy” weapons.

The SIU says one officer also fired a gun after the suspect barricaded himself inside his apartment unit, but the man was not struck.

Investigators say police eventually entered the unit and once again fired less lethal and energy weapons at the man after negotiations yielded no result.

The SIU says no officers were injured in the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2024.