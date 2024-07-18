Police watchdog opens probe after fatal shooting of 18-year-old by London cops

July 17, 2024 at 21 h 10 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s police watchdog says it has launched an investigation after an 18-year-old man was shot dead by officers in London, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the London Police Service responded to a domestic violence call involving “multiple” victims at a residence before 11 p.m on Tuesday.

They say they found a man inside the residence holding a knife, as well as a 17-year-old girl and two other men.

The SIU says the man holding the knife had stabbed the 17-year-old girl and one of the other men.

The SIU says that following “an interaction” two officers fired at the man holding a knife, who was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The watchdog says the girl remains in hospital in critical condition, while the man who had been stabbed has been released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.

