Polls suggest a close race as federal election approaches

February 26, 2025 at 18 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min
Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Polls suggest a close race as federal election approaches

OTTAWA — Multiple polls now suggest the next federal election — which could begin in a matter of weeks — will be a tight race.

At least one major pollster has the Liberals in the lead and ahead of the Conservatives for the first time in nearly four years.

A new survey from Ipsos released this week suggests that if an election were held today, 38 per cent of Canadians would support the Liberals and 36 per cent would back the Conservatives.

That’s a major shift from just six weeks ago, when the Conservatives held a 26-point lead in Ipsos polls.

Polling firm Leger’s latest survey suggests the Conservatives still have a three-point lead over the Liberals, but the gap is narrowing.

January was a tumultuous month in Canadian politics, with Justin Trudeau announcing his plan to step down as prime minister and Donald Trump taking over the White House.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Olympic and world championship medallist Rebecca Smith retires from swimming
Ontario News

Olympic and world championship medallist Rebecca Smith retires from swimming

OTTAWA — Rebecca Smith, who helped Canada to a silver medal in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay at…