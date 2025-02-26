Polls suggest a close race as federal election approaches

OTTAWA — Multiple polls now suggest the next federal election — which could begin in a matter of weeks — will be a tight race.

At least one major pollster has the Liberals in the lead and ahead of the Conservatives for the first time in nearly four years.

A new survey from Ipsos released this week suggests that if an election were held today, 38 per cent of Canadians would support the Liberals and 36 per cent would back the Conservatives.

That’s a major shift from just six weeks ago, when the Conservatives held a 26-point lead in Ipsos polls.

Polling firm Leger’s latest survey suggests the Conservatives still have a three-point lead over the Liberals, but the gap is narrowing.

January was a tumultuous month in Canadian politics, with Justin Trudeau announcing his plan to step down as prime minister and Donald Trump taking over the White House.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.