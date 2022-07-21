Pop diva collaborator David Foster headed into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

July 21, 2022 at 15 h 59 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Music producer David Foster is being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The prolific artist, who built his name as a musician and songwriter alongside some of the biggest stars in pop music, will be toasted during an event at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Sept. 24.

Foster, who was born in Victoria, is known for his power ballads that defined an era of the music diva. 

The 72-year-old was a writer on Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing,” Celine Dion’s “To Love You More” and Madonna’s “You’ll See,” while he helped Chicago band member Peter Cetera forge his solo career with “Glory of Love” and played a key role in the soundtrack to the 1985 Brat Pack movie “St. Elmo’s Fire.”

Canadian R&B singer Deborah Cox and Chicago member Neil Donell will perform at the ceremony in tribute to Foster’s work.

Also being inducted is Daniel Lavoie, was raised in Dunrea, Man., before working with Dion, Luce Dufault, Roch Voisine and Lara Fabian.

The French singer-songwriter has a career spanning 24 albums and his chart-topping 1990 recording “Long courrier” won a Félix award for the pop-rock album of the year.

This year’s Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame gathering will be hosted by Quebec singer Marie-Mai and celebrate a number of prominent homegrown artists, including previously announced inductees Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.

