October 2, 2023 at 16 h 56 min
The Canadian Press
Porsche SUV with two-month-old puppy inside stolen at gunpoint: Toronto police

Toronto police are seeking help in their search for a two-month-old puppy that was stolen during a gunpoint carjacking of a luxury vehicle.

Police say the black Rottweiler-Pitbull mix named Bella was in the back seat of a 2021 black Porsche Cayenne SUV that was taken from the driver at gunpoint on Sunday morning. 

They say the driver was leaving the Porsche when the suspect approached with a gun. 

Police say the suspect then demanded the keys and fled in the vehicle, while the puppy was inside. 

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the carjacking or has video from the area to contact them or Crime Stoppers. 

They say anyone who spots the vehicle should not approach it and instead call 911 immediately. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.

