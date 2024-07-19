Possible flight disruptions expected after global tech outage, says Toronto airport

July 19, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Toronto Pearson International Airport says a global technology outage that caused disruptions around the world early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day.

It said the outage is causing tech disruptions to some airlines and that travellers should contact their airlines directly for specific flight information.

Porter Airlines said it is cancelling its flights until 12 p.m. ET due to the outage.

The issue grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services worldwide.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.

The issue affected Microsoft 365 apps and services, and escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing it.

Tracking service FlightAware said there have been seven cancellations and 29 delays involving WestJet flights today, while Air Canada has so far seen three cancellations and 19 delays

—With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

