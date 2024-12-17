Postal employees head back to work as union challenges intervention in strike

December 17, 2024 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Postal employees head back to work as union challenges intervention in strike

OTTAWA — Canada Post is resuming operations after a month-long strike by more than 55,000 postal workers left letters and parcels in limbo.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered postal workers back on the job after holding hearings over the weekend to determine whether they were too far apart to reach a deal by the end of 2024.

The hearings came after a directive from Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon, who said Friday he was giving the two sides a “timeout” as negotiations seemed to have stalled.

However, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers is challenging the intervention into the strike, and says the labour board is set to hear its challenges mid-January.

The government is already facing legal challenges to its similar interventions in other recent high-profile labour disputes.

Canada Post warns customers should expect delays as it works through backlogs, and that delays could persist into the new year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canada Post operations to resume on Tuesday, union challenging intervention
Ontario News

Canada Post operations to resume on Tuesday, union challenging intervention

OTTAWA — Mail is set to begin moving again on Tuesday after a month-long strike by Canada Post employees…

Federal minister asks labour board to intervene in Canada Post strike
Ontario News

Federal minister asks labour board to intervene in Canada Post strike

Mail could begin moving again in Canada as early as next week after the federal government moved Friday…

Ontario bill aimed at ending homeless encampments to stiffen trespass, drug penalties
Ontario News

Ontario bill aimed at ending homeless encampments to stiffen trespass, drug penalties

TORONTO — Ontario legislation aimed at helping municipalities clear homeless encampments out of public…