Postal union says it sent new proposals to mediator as strike nears three weeks

December 4, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 40 min on December 4, 2024
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it’s sent another round of counter-proposals to the federal mediator appointed to help it reach a deal with Canada Post as a countrywide strike nears the three-week mark.

The union says it’s ready to get back to federal mediation, which was put on pause last week as the two sides appeared too far apart to reach an agreement.

As the strike by more than 55,000 workers drags on, the business community has been ramping up pressure on the federal government to intervene.

The federal government has so far resisted calls to step in, even though it intervened in other labour disputes earlier this year.

Canada Post said it presented a new framework for reaching agreements over the weekend to the union, which said it needs to see key issues like wages and the expansion of postal services addressed before it can make a deal.

One of the key issues in bargaining has been the push to expand Canada Post delivery to the weekend, as the two sides disagree over how best to make it happen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

