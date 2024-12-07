Poulin, Grant-Mentis score in Victoire’s 2-1 victory over the Charge

December 7, 2024 at 3 h 33 min
The Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin and Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored and Elaine Chuli made 29 saves in the Montreal Victoire’s 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge on Friday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

The Charge drew a team-record 11,065 fans for their first game at the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Grant-Mentis broke a 1-1 tie late in the second period with a quick shot past Emerance Maschmeyer.

Ashton Bell scored for Ottawa, and Maschmeyer stopped 29 shots.

The Victoire are at Toronto on Dec. 21. The Charge are at Boston on Dec. 17.

