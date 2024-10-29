Privacy commissioner investigates federal revenue agency data breaches

OTTAWA — The federal privacy watchdog has opened an investigation into cyberattacks on the Canada Revenue Agency that led to more than 30,000 privacy breaches dating back to 2020.

In a news release, the office of privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne says the federal revenue agency reported the breaches in May of this year.

The commissioner’s office says it has been engaging with the tax agency since that time to find out more and determine next steps.

The investigation, which was opened in response to a complaint, will look at whether the revenue agency met its obligations under the federal Privacy Act.

The privacy commissioner’s office notes that federal institutions are required to report breaches in accordance with Treasury Board Secretariat directives.

The office adds that people can protect themselves by checking their revenue agency accounts for suspicious activity, changing account passwords and following up with the agency about concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.