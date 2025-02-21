Private equity firm Onex reports Q4 loss compared with profit a year earlier

TORONTO — Onex Corp. reported a loss in its fourth quarter compared with a profit a year earlier.

The private equity firm, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its net loss amounted to US$2 million or two cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a profit of US$373 million or US$4.81 per diluted share in the last three months of 2023.

Total segment net earnings amounted to US$47 million or 62 cents US per diluted share for the quarter, down from US$372 million or US$4.80 per diluted share a year earlier.

Distributable earnings for the quarter amounted to US$231 million for the fourth quarter, up from US$139 million a year earlier.

In total, Onex says it has about US$51.1 billion in assets under management, of which $8.3 billion is its own investing capital.

