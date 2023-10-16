Professional Women’s Hockey League releases rosters ahead of Nov. 15 training camps

October 16, 2023 at 15 h 57 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The six teams in the Professional Women’s Hockey League will open training camps on Nov. 15 in advance of the league’s inaugural season.

The league released the roster of 184 players that will open camp in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, New York, Boston and Minnesota.

That includes the three initial free agent signings each team was allowed to make, 88 players who were selected in the PWHL draft last month and 78 undrafted free agents invited from the draft eligibility list

Teams were permitted to bring a minimum of 28 players and up to a maximum of 35 players to camps. Final rosters of 23 players and two reserves must be set by Dec. 11.

The PWHL season begins in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.

