Professional Women’s Hockey League reschedules postponed Ottawa-Boston game

January 10, 2024 at 18 h 36 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Professional Women’s Hockey League reschedules postponed Ottawa-Boston game

TORONTO — The Professional Women’s Hockey League has rescheduled a game between Ottawa and Boston that was cancelled last Friday because of inclement weather. 

The game, originally slated to take place at the Tsongas Center at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, was postponed after a winter storm disrupted traffic and led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

The PWHL announced Wednesday that a makeup game will be played at 4:30 p.m. at Monday, Feb. 19 at the Tsongas Center. 

Tickets purchased for the Jan. 8 game will be honoured on Feb. 19. 

Both Ottawa and Boston are still looking for their first PWHL win since the inaugural season opened Jan. 1.

Boston lost its opener 3-2 to Minnesota and Ottawa fell 3-2 in overtime to Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto budget proposal includes property tax hike of 10.5 per cent
Ontario News

Toronto budget proposal includes property tax hike of 10.5 per cent

TORONTO — Homeowners in Canada's most populous city could soon face a property tax increase in the…

Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review
Ontario News

Ontario craft brewers call for fewer taxes, sped-up review

TORONTO — If Ontario doesn't speed up a review of alcohol taxes and eliminate some of them soon, craft breweries across the province…