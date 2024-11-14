Proline players favour Mike Tyson to win boxing bout against Jake Paul

Proline bettors firmly believe in Mike Tyson.

The former world heavyweight boxing champion returns to the ring Friday night to face Jake Paul. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 81 per cent of Proline wagers are on Tyson to win the bout.

On Sunday, Leo Chenal bailed out Proline bettors in helping the Kansas City Chiefs remain unbeaten. Chenal, a linebacker, got his hand on Wil Lutz’s 35-yard field goal try as time expired, allowing the Chiefs to hold on for a 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos and improve to 9-0.

Eighty-eight per cent of Proline wagers were on the Chiefs to win the game.

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 7-2 with a 12-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ninety-two per cent of bettors correctly picked the Vikings to be victories.

The Los Angeles Chargers earned a 27-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans, with 90 per cent of Proline players taking the Chargers to win. And 77 per cent correctly picked the Chargers -7.5 on the point spread.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Indianapolis Colts 30-20, with 91 per cent of bettors picking the Bills to win. Another 78 per cent correctly picked Buffalo -4.5 on the point spread.

Excluding Sunday Night Football, the Bills were the most bet on team to cover the point spread Sunday. Eighty-one per cent of bettors correctly picked the game to go over 47.5 points.

Buffalo’s James Cook over 61.5 rushing yards was the most popular player prop. He ran for 80 yards in the game.

The Detroit Lions rallied for a 26-23 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday night, with 84 per cent taking the Lions (8-1) to win. The Philadelphia Eagles captured a 34-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys, with 80 per cent of wagers on the Eagles to win.

Another 70 per cent of Proline bettors also picked the Eagles -7.5 on the point spread.

In NHL action Saturday night the Toronto Maple Leafs got past the Montreal Canadiens 4-1. Sixty-eight per cent of Proline bettors correctly picked the Leafs to win the game.

The most popular player prop was Toronto’s William Nylander over 0.5 goals. He scored on the power play in the second period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.