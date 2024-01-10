Property services company FirstService makes three small acquisitions in the U.S.

TORONTO — Property services company FirstService Corp. says it has closed three small acquisitions in the U.S.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Under the first deal, the company says its First Onsite Restoration business has acquired DryPatrol LLC, which is based in Dayton, Ohio.

DryPatrol provides commercial restoration services in Dayton and the surrounding region.

FirstService also says its Paul Davis Restoration business has acquired two of its existing franchised operations.

The first serves the Denver metropolitan area, while the other covers urban markets across southern Idaho.

