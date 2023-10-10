Proposed class action case filed against TD on behalf of mobile mortgage specialists

October 10, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 42 min on October 10, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Proposed class action case filed against TD on behalf of mobile mortgage specialists

TORONTO — A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Toronto-Dominion Bank alleging more than 1,000 TD mobile mortgage specialists across Canada did not receive their proper vacation and holiday pay.

The case alleges the bank failed to pay or properly pay its mobile mortgage specialists vacation and/or public holiday pay on their commissions, volume bonuses and other variable payments. 

It alleges the money was owed, but not paid, on top of the set commissions and other non-salary compensation.

The allegations have yet to be tested or proven in court.

Jason Chiang, who worked for TD in Vancouver for nearly 13 years, is the proposed representative plaintiff for the case filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

TD spokeswoman Ashleigh Murphy says the bank is reviewing the allegations and will take appropriate action within the courts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war
Ontario News

How to talk to kids and teens about the Israel-Hamas war

TORONTO — Mental health experts and school boards are offering support for kids and youth in Canada worried about the escalating…

Food industry leaders launch alliance to champion net zero in agri-food sector
Ontario News

Food industry leaders launch alliance to champion net zero in agri-food sector

TORONTO — A group of leaders in the agriculture and food industries is launching a national alliance…