Province seeks much smaller home for temporary Ontario Science Centre

TORONTO — Ontario is searching for a temporary home for the Ontario Science Centre at a fraction of the size of the building the province abruptly closed last week due to structural concerns.

Government officials announced mid-day Friday that the science centre would permanently close in its east Toronto location at the end of the day after the province received an engineering report on the state of the roof.

The government was already planning to relocate the science centre to the waterfront Ontario Place attraction, but that is not slated to open until 2028, so officials said they would look for a temporary space to house some of the programming and exhibits in the meantime.

Infrastructure Ontario has now released its request for proposals for retail or commercial space to accommodate a temporary Ontario Science Centre, and it is seeking about 50,000 to 100,000 square feet — much smaller than the original building’s 568,000 square feet.

Opponents of the science centre relocation were already critical of the fact the new building at Ontario Place is set to be half the original building’s size, and the temporary location would be less than half of that smaller facility.

“We have consistently termed the Ontario Place plan as a half-size, mini OSC,” said Jason Ash, co-chair of the group Save Ontario’s Science Centre.

“We would easily term this a micro Ontario Science Centre, and I would personally go so far as to say Premier (Doug) Ford is offering the people of Ontario a Chuck E. Cheese-size facility for the next four to five years.”

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is among those urging the government to repair faulty roof panels rather than permanently close the whole building.

“No one is buying Ford’s excuses for permanently closing our Science Centre; we all know it’s about sweetening the deal for his luxury spa at Ontario Place,” Stiles wrote in a statement.

“Now we see the government planning to build an interim Science Centre for a fraction of the size of the original, with unknown costs to the public, and no chance of opening for at least a year. Just repair the existing Science Centre!”

Stiles and many others have been fighting a waterpark and spa by European company Therme planned for Ontario Place, and a government-commissioned business case on the Ontario Science Centre said relocating it to Ontario Place could help temper criticism of the overall project.

A report from the auditor general also found that the province was obligated under its lease with Therme to provide a “site-wide parking solution.” Incorporating that parking with the new science centre building could dispel concerns, a proposal to government decision-makers said.

The government has said the science centre at a redeveloped Ontario Place would have more exhibit space than the original building due to a more efficient use of space, but a report from the auditor general said there would actually be 18 per cent less.

The request for proposals for the temporary space says the Ministry of Infrastructure is working with the Ontario Science Centre to “expeditiously” find an interim site, and that there is a “degree of flexibility” in the specifications if it would allow the facility to open sooner.

The government is seeking a start date of “no later than” Jan. 1, 2026, and is looking for a property centrally located and no more than one bus ride away from a major public transit station such as subway or rail, and within 500 metres of public transit. It should also have up to 500 parking spaces, and a food court or restaurant within 500 metres, the request for proposals says.

Cost is a critical issue, officials write in the document.

“Please specify any concession package to be provided by the Landlord (e.g. free rent, Tenant Improvement Allowance, etc),” the request for proposals says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.