July 24, 2024 at 13 h 39 min
The Canadian Press
Province to provide Toronto up to $73M to accelerate Gardiner Expressway construction

TORONTO — The Ontario government has announced it will help the City of Toronto accelerate repairs to the Gardiner Expressway by at least one year by providing up to $73 million in funding.

The acceleration moves up the construction timeline for the busy highway from April 2027 to at least April 2026, on the condition that work can be done around the clock.

The work on the 60-year-old highway is part of the city’s ongoing effort to repair its aging infrastructure, and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the funding will help support additional crews and address much-needed technical issues on the roadway.

In November 2023, the Ontario government took over responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway as part of a deal in which the city would allow the province to proceed with plans to redevelop Ontario Place.

The Minister of Transportation says the plan to speed up the Gardiner’s construction will provide more economic benefits and convenience to Ontarians, and will help relieve gridlock.

The Gardiner Expressway is one of Canada’s busiest highways, with an average of more than 140-thousand vehicles travelling on it on weekdays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

