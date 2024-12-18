Province warns dog owners in Windsor, Ont., of deadly parvovirus

TORONTO — Ontario is warning dog owners in Windsor about a viral outbreak that has left more than a dozen pets dead.

The province’s Animal Welfare Services said concerned dog owners should check in with their veterinarians amid a parvovirus outbreak that began downtown, but has likely spread farther afield.

The outbreak has killed 14 dogs in the past two weeks and left 21 dogs either sick or at risk of becoming sick. Animal Welfare Services have taken the surviving dogs to a spot where they can be isolated and treated.

The organization said it does not know how many dogs have been infected, which is why they issued the warning.

“The parvovirus can progress very quickly, so if you feel like your animal has been affected or appears unwell, reach out to your family vet as soon as possible to get the treatment that’s required because the likelihood of success is greater the earlier that it’s detected,” said Chief Animal Welfare Inspector Melanie Milczynski.

The provincial animal welfare organization usually investigates cases of alleged cruelty, but its 24/7 emergency call centre received numerous requests for help from the public beginning on Dec. 4, Milczynski said.

She said 65 dogs were vaccinated during a recent clinic, with plans to hold more clinics in conjunction with the Windsor-Essex Humane Society and the Hamilton-Burlington Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

She said parvovirus can progress quickly without treatment, but it is also a preventable disease.

“The critical information is to ensure that your pets are up to date on their vaccinations because this is a preventable illness with a very affordable vaccination,” Milczynski said.

She said picking up after dogs is important as feces are the primary mode of transmission.

Unvaccinated dogs should also avoid playing with other dogs. Owners should keep their pets clean and avoid sharing dog bowls, toys and grooming tools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2024.