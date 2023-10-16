Provincial carjacking task force to be co-led by OPP, Toronto police

October 16, 2023 at 16 h 54 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Provincial carjacking task force to be co-led by OPP, Toronto police

TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police have joined with their Greater Toronto Area counterparts to create a provincial taskforce aimed at addressing a rise in carjackings. 

The task force is set to be co-led by the OPP and Toronto police, who say the level of violence used in vehicle thefts represents a “new and evolving threat.”

In a joint statement, the forces say there have been more 300 carjackings in the GTA this year, with over 200 of those taking place in Toronto.

Vehicle theft more broadly has spiked in recent years, with some insurance industry groups calling it a crisis. 

The Ontario government earlier this year announced new funding for police to help tackle auto thefts, noting a 72 per cent increase in those offences from 2014 to 2021.  

The OPP and Toronto police say the joint task force is funded by the participating police services and the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario through provincial funding. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Advance voting starts in Toronto, Ottawa area provincial byelections
Ontario News

Advance voting starts in Toronto, Ottawa area provincial byelections

TORONTO — Advance voting is set to start today in provincial byelections in Kanata-Carleton and Scarborough-Guildwood. Eligible…

Ford, Chow agree ‘new deal’ is needed to help tackle Toronto’s massive deficit
Ontario News

Ford, Chow agree ‘new deal’ is needed to help tackle Toronto’s massive deficit

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford agreed Monday that the city of Toronto needs a "new deal" to address…

Toronto secondary teacher bargaining team doesn’t support deal to avoid strikes
Ontario News

Toronto secondary teacher bargaining team doesn’t support deal to avoid strikes

TORONTO — The largest local bargaining unit of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation has…