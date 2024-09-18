Public inquiry to hear from current, former MPs targeted by foreign meddling

September 18, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Public inquiry to hear from current, former MPs targeted by foreign meddling

OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference is slated to hear today from current and former politicians who have been singled out by meddlers.

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, Conservative MP Michael Chong and New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan have all been identified publicly as targets of interference by China.

The inquiry’s latest hearings are focusing on the capacity of federal agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling.

The hearings, scheduled to continue through Oct. 16, will be somewhat broad in scope, examining democratic institutions and the experiences of diaspora communities.

Beginning Oct. 21, the commission will then hold a week of policy consultations, including a series of roundtable discussions featuring experts, to encourage recommendations.

The inquiry’s final report is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto Public Health urges vaccinations for at-risk residents as mpox cases rise
Ontario News

Toronto Public Health urges vaccinations for at-risk residents as mpox cases rise

TORONTO — Toronto public health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated against mpox…

Trudeau outlines details of $30B, 10-year fund for public transit
Ontario News

Trudeau outlines details of $30B, 10-year fund for public transit

OTTAWA — Applications opened Wednesday for two streams in the federal government's new $30-billion…

‘Too logical to ignore’: Maple Leaf to spin off pork business into new public company
Ontario News

‘Too logical to ignore’: Maple Leaf to spin off pork business into new public company

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — This little piggy is going to market. Maple Leaf Foods is spinning off its pork…