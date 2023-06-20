Pundit to politics? Anthony Furey leans on outsider status in mayoral run

TORONTO — When Anthony Furey filed his nomination papers to run in Toronto’s mayoral election, he wasn’t considered a prominent contender in the race.

The conservative columnist, who styled himself as a city hall outsider, nonetheless said he could bring a “fresh perspective” to the problems plaguing Canada’s most populous city, focusing heavily on issues of public safety.

Lately, Furey feels like his message has been resonating.

Recent polls have placed him among the leading candidates, with one even landing him in the top three. And while he wasn’t invited to several earlier debates, he has participated in some that took place later in the campaign.

“It feels really good to be the only candidate with the momentum right now,” Furey said in a recent interview.

Furey is perhaps better known for being a former Toronto Sun columnist. His commentary over the years has included pieces that criticized measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic and others that scrutinized elements of Islam.

He is currently on leave from his role as a fellow at True North, a right-wing digital media platform run by the True North Centre for Public Policy.

During his mayoral campaign, Furey said he’s focused on addressing addiction, crime, the increased cost of living in the city and Toronto’s nearly $1-billion budget deficit.

He has suggested diverting funds from the city’s climate action program – saying the city is ahead of its targets – and putting them into hiring 500 additional police officers, among other measures. He’s also pledged to phase out safe injection sites and replace them with treatment centres.

“Right now, we have a culture that is enabling addiction and people … are tired of what is going on,” Furey said.

He’s also said he would bring in no new taxes as mayor, and would have no more bike lanes on major streets in the city.

On the conservative side of the field, Furey is competing against ex-police chief Mark Saunders and city councillor Brad Bradford, who have also highlighted public safety as key election issues.

But both Saunders and Bradford have trailed behind left-leaning front-runner and former NDP parliamentarian Olivia Chow, and conservative voters might be turning to Furey as an alternative, said Myer Siemiatycki, a professor emeritus of politics at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Furey’s absence from most mayoral debates could have put him in a stronger position since he hasn’t had to explain his positions and defend his record, Siemiatycki said.

“His views and he himself as a candidate has not been challenged because he hasn’t been in debates,” the professor said. “So ironically, I think that has been an advantage to him.”

When it comes to policy, Siemiatycki argued Furey’s plans are lacking in substance.

“He is putting forward a number of very simple solutions to complicated issues that are going to worsen situations that exist,” said Siemiatycki.

He argued that investments in mental health care, as well as providing housing and employment opportunities for youth, are important measures to combat crime.

He also said Furey’s “war” on bike lanes would make traffic congestion worse and could put cyclists at risk, and called the plan to shut down safe injection sites a “dangerous suggestion.”

Furey, for his part, said he’s been genuine and his plans are increasingly connecting with voters.

“Everything I’m campaigning on is authentic to me,” he said. “It is something I cared deeply about, and I think people see that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.

___

This profile is part of a series by The Canadian Press looking at leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral byelection. Candidates were chosen based on polling and their participation in mayoral debates.