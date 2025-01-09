Putman Investments acquires clothing retailer Northern Reflections

January 9, 2025 at 13 h 05 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

ANCASTER, Ont. — Putman Investments says it has acquired clothing retailer Northern Reflections.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Northern Reflections has 134 stores across nine provinces and employs more than 860 people across the country.

The company says Northern Reflections will continue to be led by current president Maryann Darling.

Putman Investments is the company behind Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada and Sunrise Records.

Doug Putman says Northern Reflections is a great Canadian heritage brand with a loyal customer base and strong leadership.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2025.

