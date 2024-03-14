PWHL Toronto’s Brittany Howard suspended one game for cross-check

March 14, 2024 at 16 h 54 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Professional Women’s Hockey League handed Toronto forward Brittany Howard a one-game suspension on Thursday for a cross-checking incident in Toronto’s 3-0 win over Montreal last Friday.

The infraction occurred late in the second period when Howard struck Montreal defender Catherine Daoust in the back of the head during a scramble in front of the net. 

Daoust got up under her own power, but in obvious pain,

Howard was not penalized on the play, with Montreal head coach Kori Cheverie saying post-game that the officials told her they didn’t see the hit. 

In addition, Howard, along with fellow Toronto forward Rebecca Leslie, each received $250 fines for grabbing the face mask of an opposing player.

That occurred during a melee midway through the second period that saw six players penalized, three from each side. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

